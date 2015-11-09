Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

MSC Cruises Enters Into Partnership with Cirque du Soleil

MSC Cruises Enters Into Partnership with Cirque du Soleil

MSC Cruises has entered into a long-term partnership with Cirque du Soleil, which will create all-new shows for the cruise line’s new Meraviglia class ships, with two shows to be performed every night.

The four Meraviglia ships will have a 20 million eruo custom-built aft lounge with a circular stage, co-designed by Cirque du Soleil, according to MSC.

Guests will be able to dine in the Aft Lounge during the first show and have drinks during the second show.

The Aft Lounge will be 1,000 square meters with 200 seats for a show-and-dining experience and 300 seats for the entertainment only.

The first ship in the class, the Meraviglia, enters service in the Western Mediterranean in 2017.

(Photos:  The Aft Lounge show venue; dining section.)

MSC Cruises Enters Into Partnership with Cirque du Soleil

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report