Princess Cruises’ Jan Swartz Honored as Woman of Distinction

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz was honored as a 2015 Woman of Distinction at the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles annual ToGetHerThere luncheon on Nov. 5, which celebrates female leadership and inspires Emerging Leaders – high school Girl Scouts who are making a difference in their communities.

Addressing more than 600 influential women leaders and high school Girl Scouts, Swartz offered inspiring advice and shared her own story of selling cookies as a young Brownie in her home state of Texas - her first successful business experience.

“I consider myself something of a patchwork quilt of everyone I’ve worked with—I’ve learned from listening to them and…hopefully….others are taking ideas that I’ve shared and will use it as they grow in their careers,” said Swartz. “Because the great ideas—the ones that can truly transform things—don’t just come from one person, or one group. They come from anywhere and from anyone, so it’s important to value everyone’s input.”

Swartz also participated in a mentoring session with the participating Girl Scouts to offer guidance and answer questions about her career path.

The event is part of a national effort by Girl Scouts to address the confidence gaps today’s girls face.