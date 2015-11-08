Livorno Opens Port Center for Community

The Port Authority of Livorno officially opened its Port Center this past week. A member of the International Association of Port Cities (AIVP), Livorno’s center features displays and information intended to inform the community and visitors about the port’s business and its contribution to the community in terms of employment and more.

Among the objectives of the AIVP is to encourage and facilitate dialogue between ports and the cities they are located within. This means community outreach initiatives, open port days, educational programs for children and youth, training and educational partnership with schools, and more;

According to the port, more than 100 representatives from the Livorno region, other port cities in Italy, and MedCruise, participated in the inauguration events, followed by a workshop on how to develop sustainable and integrated relationships between ports, cities and residents.

The Livorno Port Center is located inside the Fortezza Vecchia, an old fortress at the intersection between the cruise terminal and the city of Livorno. It is the culmination of a program started some eight years ago, called Porto Aperto, which included visits inside the port by students. Now, the Port Center will be the starting point for future tours, presenting the activities of the port and job opportunities.

The Port of Livorno has been a member of the AIVP Port Center Network since 2010.