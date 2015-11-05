Port Tampa Bay named Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by NOAA

Port Tampa Bay announced today that it has received the designation of Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This announcement follows a July announcement that the port had been certified as the first seaport nationwide as “StormReady” by NOAA, meaning that the port is part of a select group of entities that are significantly prepared with action plans for a variety of heavy weather events, including hurricanes.

The port said that the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative is an effort to formally recognize NOAA partners that are improving the nation’s readiness against extreme weather, water and climate events. As a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, Port Tampa Bay is committing to work with NOAA and other ambassadors in the program to strengthen national resilience against extreme weather.

“Realizing the critical role we serve in the state of Florida, we at Port Tampa Bay are determined to be as prepared as possible in the face of heavy weather threats and events before they occur and to bolster recovery efforts, working with a strong network of community partners. We are honored to receive this distinction and to serve as a role model for other ports across the country,” Paul Anderson, port president and CEO, said.