Cruise Industry News 101

Port Tampa Bay named Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador by NOAA

Port Tampa Bay announced today that it has received the designation of Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This announcement follows a July announcement that the port had been certified as the first seaport nationwide as “StormReady” by NOAA, meaning that the port is part of a select group of entities that are significantly prepared with action plans for a variety of heavy weather events, including hurricanes.

The port said that the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative is an effort to formally recognize NOAA partners that are improving the nation’s readiness against extreme weather, water and climate events. As a Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, Port Tampa Bay is committing to work with NOAA and other ambassadors in the program to strengthen national resilience against extreme weather.

“Realizing the critical role we serve in the state of Florida, we at Port Tampa Bay are determined to be as prepared as possible in the face of heavy weather threats and events before they occur and to bolster recovery efforts, working with a strong network of community partners. We are honored to receive this distinction and to serve as a role model for other ports across the country,” Paul Anderson, port president and CEO, said.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report