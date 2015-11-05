Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Adonis Roadshow Underway

Adonis has completed the first stage of its 2015 global roadshow in Miami yesterday, demonstrating its maritime crew management, crew planning and payroll modules.

Next follows Manila on Nov. 13, Copenhagen on Nov. 24 and New Orleans on Dec. 2.

 

