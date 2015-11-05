Adonis Roadshow Underway

Adonis has completed the first stage of its 2015 global roadshow in Miami yesterday, demonstrating its maritime crew management, crew planning and payroll modules.
Next follows Manila on Nov. 13, Copenhagen on Nov. 24 and New Orleans on Dec. 2.
Adonis has completed the first stage of its 2015 global roadshow in Miami yesterday, demonstrating its maritime crew management, crew planning and payroll modules.
Next follows Manila on Nov. 13, Copenhagen on Nov. 24 and New Orleans on Dec. 2.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks