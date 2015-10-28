Guadeloupe: Coach Driver Hospitality Training

The Guadeloupe Tourism Board has announced the completion of the first session of a “Friendly Coach Driver” training program.

The first session was attended by seven drivers from the SAMARYL Company, who underwent the two-day training program, followed by a written and oral exam.

The training is focused on giving the drivers skills and confidence to deal with passengers’ needs during a tour with or without a guide present.

The drivers were trained in hospitality and in being more responsive to passengers. They were also engaged in a two-way discussion to ensure passenger enjoyment and giving them a positive impression of Guadeloupe and its attractions.