Martinique Registers 800% Spike in Cruise Arrivals since 2010

The Martinique Tourism Authority is projecting that the recent surge in the island’s cruise sector will continue during the winter 2015-2016 season as 221 port calls (+49 versus 2014-2015) are expected to see an estimated 380,000 cruise passengers come ashore in The Isle of Flowers, an increase of nearly 73% over last year.

The strong 2015-2106 cruise passenger projections continue a sustained period of expansion during which Martinique has registered an 800% increase in cruise passenger arrivals since 2010-2011.

“With these latest projections it’s safe to say that cruising in Martinique is not only on the rise, but in fact the sector is blossoming beautifully like the fragrant exotic flowers emblematic of our island,” said Muriel Wiltord, director Americas of The Martinique Promotion Bureau. “While we are proud to count Martinique among the fastest-growing cruise destinations in the world at this time, we also know that there is still room for the type of service and product improvement that can yield even further growth down the road. We are 100% committed in this regard.”

Martinique will also host a record 20 ships making inaugural port calls in Fort-de-France in 2015-2016, Royal Caribbean’s new Anthem Of The Seas among them.