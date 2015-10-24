Puerto Vallarta Back to Normal After Hurricane Patricia

Puerto Vallarta has returned to normalcy with all hotels, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) and cruise port open and operating at 100 percent capacity, according to Agustin Alvarez, director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board.

He said in a prepared statement that the Jalisco State Authorities and Puerto Vallarta hotels started to transfer tourists and locals back to Puerto Vallarta from the shelters where they had been taken; when authorities determined last night that Hurricane Patricia would not be touching the city and was no longer a threat.

No human loss or infrastructure damages have been reported as a result of Hurricane Patricia.