Lloyd's Register: Statutory Alert: ECDIS – Guidance for Good Practice

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has issued a statutory alert that the IMO has consolidated previously issued guidance relating to Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) into one guidance document, published as Circular MSC.1/Circ.1503.

This Circular gives advice on: SOLAS chart carriage requirements; ECDIS software maintenance; operating anomalies identified within ECDIS; differences between raster chart display system (RCDS) mode and ECDIS mod; ECDIS training; transitioning from paper charts to ECDIS navigation; and guidance on training and assessment in the operational use of ECDIS simulators.

It also includes a list of ECDIS apparent operating and display anomalies, and references to IMO performance standards for ECDIS and other circulars related to ECDIS.

According to LR, ship operators, masters and deck officers on ECDIS-fitted ships are encouraged to use this guidance to improve their understanding and facilitate safe and effective use of ECDIS.