Drydock Upgrades for the Norwegian Epic

Returning from a three-week drydock at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a series of enhancements aboard the Norwegian Epic, including entertainment, dining, technical operations and more. The new features come as the Epic readies for her winter and summer season sailing the Mediterranean from Barcelona, followed by her return to the United States in the fall of 2016.

The Epic now features a new entertainment outlet The Cavern Club, promising to bring the Liverpool venue made famous by the Beatles to life. Following the addition the Broadway show Burn The Floor earlier this year, the Epic has been outfitted with a second new show during the dry dock, Priscilla Queen of the Desert - The Musical, featuring more thanb500 costumes, 200 head-dresses and a hit parade of dance floor favorites, including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Dining enhancements include extensive renovations to the existing Moderno Churrascaria, Cagney’s, La Cucina, Le Bistro, Garden Café, Manhattan Room restaurant and Taste restaurant. Many of the onboard dining venues received a refreshed look with new carpeting, reupholstered furniture, new décor and more.

Norwegian Epic was also outfitted with a library and card room. Guests looking for adventure can tee up at the new SplashGolf, which was installed in the ship’s Kids Aqua Park. This new attraction combines water and mini golf— into one completely new, interactive water based game attracting all age groups for more family fun. Additionally, the vessel received major renovations and enhancements to the Mandara spa, Bliss Ultra Lounge, pool deck Marketplace, Epic Theater, Casino, and the exclusive Haven suite complex; including new lighting fixtures, artwork, wall coverings, furniture and more.

Technical upgrades and maintenance also took place during the dry dock. The ship received new rudders together with more efficient propeller caps, and more energy efficient hull paint. Additional significant technical and safety updates include: lifeboats and tender boats release systems; thrusters and stabilizers maintenance, air ducts upgrades as well as improved storerooms’ refrigeration systems.

(Photos: the Norwegian Epic at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France.)