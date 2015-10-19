Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Lloyd’s Register: Mark Darley Assumes Role as Americas Regional Marine Manager

Lloyd’s Register has announced that its experienced marine leader Mark Darley recently assumed the role of Americas Regional Marine Manager and President of Lloyd’s Register North America.

In these positions, he leads the company’s marine business for the Americas region, overseeing commercial and business planning and developing strategy to improve the company’s competitive position within the region. He coordinates with the Marine Group in London and is responsible for achieving operational goals for safety, quality and financial performance in the Americas.

“I have spent the last few weeks understanding more about our people and meeting our clients across the Americas. It is clear to me that we have a world-class team internally as well as great potential to build on and grow our relationships and services to clients within the region,” said Darley.

“Besides our core classification business, we are dedicated to supporting the development of new technologies and innovations that will play a vital role in the immediate and long-term future of shipping throughout the Americas. My focus is to ensure that Lloyd’s Register Americas meet or exceed our client’s expectations with service innovation and operational excellence in a way more strategically aligned to our clients current and future business challenges.”

Before assuming his present position last month, Darley had been with Lloyd’s Register for the last 15 years in various operational and business roles. He has served in a wide variety of leadership positions within LR to include positions in the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia. Most recently, Darley led the South Asia Area.

He assumed the position from Tim Protheroe, who will continue as the operations director for the Lloyd’s Register Americas region.

Darley graduated from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, United Kingdom with a 1st Class Hons degree in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering.

 

