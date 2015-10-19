Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Carnival Hosts ‘Ultimate Cowboy Fan Fest’


Carnival Cruise Line – Texas’ largest cruise operator and the Official Cruise Line of the Dallas Cowboys – provided a day of what it called gridiron-inspired fun at the Ultimate Cowboys Fan Fest held this weekend at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. More than 6,000 fans enjoyed a full schedule of activities, capped off by a free concert by country superstar Trace Adkins who treated fans to an hour-long performance of his biggest hits.

Darren Woodson, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys, served as emcee for the event, which also included appearances by the Cowboys’ mascot Rowdy, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Drumline.

According to Carnival, attendees took part in games that brought the brand’s cruise experience to life, with mini-golf, a bean bag toss, ping pong, an inflatable slide shaped like the line’s iconic funnel, face-painting and a re-creation of the Football Academy training camp.

Carnival also provided fans a taste of its onboard food and beverage offerings with a mocktail station featuring refreshing beverages inspired by the Caribbean-themed RedFrog Pub and BlueIguana Cantina Mexican eatery.

Throughout the day, contestants were chosen at random and given the chance to compete in a football toss against the perennial all-star Woodson. At the top of every hour, one lucky attendee was chosen to win a Carnival cruise giveaway.

Carnival said it is Texas’ most popular cruise line with three ships sailing year-round from Galveston – Carnival Freedom, Carnival Magic and Carnival Triumph. Together, these three ships carry more than 600,000 guests a year – the most of any cruise operator.

 
 

 

