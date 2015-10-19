Tarragona

CLIA: Cruise Lines, Passengers and Crew Spent $21 Billion in the U.S. in 2014

Cruise lines, their passengers and crew spent a record $21 billion in the U.S. in 2014, up 16 percent since 2010 and representing a new peak in U.S. cruise industry expenditures, according the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

CLIA also stated that the industry’ total contribution to the U.S. economy was $46.09 billion in 2014, up 4.5 percent from the previous year. This includes generating 373,738 U.S. jobs paying more than $19 billion in wages and salaries.

 Globally, CLIA said that cruise industry expenditures generated $119.9 billion in total output, supporting 939,232 full-time equivalent employees who earned $39.3 billion in income.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 162,750 Berths | $46 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Baltic Gateway

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA