CLIA: Cruise Lines, Passengers and Crew Spent $21 Billion in the U.S. in 2014

Cruise lines, their passengers and crew spent a record $21 billion in the U.S. in 2014, up 16 percent since 2010 and representing a new peak in U.S. cruise industry expenditures, according the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

CLIA also stated that the industry’ total contribution to the U.S. economy was $46.09 billion in 2014, up 4.5 percent from the previous year. This includes generating 373,738 U.S. jobs paying more than $19 billion in wages and salaries.

 Globally, CLIA said that cruise industry expenditures generated $119.9 billion in total output, supporting 939,232 full-time equivalent employees who earned $39.3 billion in income.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Maryland