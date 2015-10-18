AIDA Concludes Baltic Season From Warnemunde-Rostock

AIDA Cruises ended its Baltic season from Warnemunde-Rostock this past week when the AIDAmar set course for New York with 2,180 guests aboard. The sailing concluded a summer season of 24 seven-day cruises from the Baltic sea resort town.

The trans-Atlantic voyage goes via Norway, Iceland, Greenland and Canada before reaching New York.

The AIDAdiva has also been sailing from Warnemunde-Rostock this summer and started the season on May 8. She turned around 14 times and sailed her last 10-day Baltic cruise on Aug. 20.

Among this year's highlights in Warnemunde, AIDA participated in the Hanse Sail, said to be the world's largest annual gathering of sailing and traditional vessels. The cruise line also offered the public special three-hour guided tours and lunch aboard its vessels during the summer.

The AIDAmar and AIDAdiva are scheduled to return to Warnemunde-Rostock for the 2016 season, with a total of 40 cruises, starting on April 28 and concluding Oct. 15.