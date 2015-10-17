Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Carnival Corporation & plc Declares Dividend

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has announced that it has declared a dividend of $0.30 per share.

The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of November 20, 2015, and a payment date of December 11, 2015.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by the Bank of England in London at 12 noon on December 1, 2015. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so by November 20, 2015.

 

