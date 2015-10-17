Legends in Concert Moves to Norwegian Pearl

The tribute show, Legends in Concert, is moving to the Norwegian Pearl after five years on the Norwegian Epic, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

Described as a “staple on Las Vegas’ center strip for the past 32 years,” Norwegian said that Legends in Concert is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows and has assembled the greatest collection of live tribute artists and celebrity look-alikes in the industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line is committed to pushing the envelope to provide the highest quality of entertainment at sea,” said Richard Ambrose, vice president of entertainment and cruise programming. “Norwegian Epic was the first ship to offer branded entertainment experiences like Legends in Concert; we are thrilled to continue that legacy and bring this guest favorite to Norwegian Pearl.”

The brand new Legends in Concert production aboard Norwegian Pearl features three legendary tribute artists paying homage to the “Material Girl” Madonna, Elton John and the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner.

“We are honored to have another year-round Legends in Concert production aboard Norwegian Pearl as a part of our long-term multi-dimensional partnership with Norwegian,” said Brian Brigner, CEO for Legends in Concert. “We will have the highest quality tribute acts in the world performing on the Pearl, and they will be joined by the always electrifying Legends singers and dancers and a rockin’ live band.”

The Pearl is home to many music festivals and theme cruises throughout her 2015/2016 fall/winter season.