Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Legends in Concert Moves to Norwegian Pearl

The tribute show, Legends in Concert, is moving to the Norwegian Pearl after five years on the Norwegian Epic, according to Norwegian Cruise Line.

Described as a “staple on Las Vegas’ center strip for the past 32 years,” Norwegian said that Legends in Concert is known as the pioneer of live tribute shows and has assembled the greatest collection of live tribute artists and celebrity look-alikes in the industry.

Norwegian Cruise Line is committed to pushing the envelope to provide the highest quality of entertainment at sea,” said Richard Ambrose, vice president of entertainment and cruise programming. “Norwegian Epic was the first ship to offer branded entertainment experiences like Legends in Concert; we are thrilled to continue that legacy and bring this guest favorite to Norwegian Pearl.”

The brand new Legends in Concert production aboard Norwegian Pearl features three legendary tribute artists paying homage to the “Material Girl” Madonna, Elton John and the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Tina Turner. 

“We are honored to have another year-round Legends in Concert production aboard Norwegian Pearl as a part of our long-term multi-dimensional partnership with Norwegian,” said Brian Brigner, CEO for Legends in Concert. “We will have the highest quality tribute acts in the world performing on the Pearl, and they will be joined by the always electrifying Legends singers and dancers and a rockin’ live band.”

The Pearl is home to many music festivals and theme cruises throughout her 2015/2016 fall/winter season.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide