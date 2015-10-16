Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Lloyd’s Register Offers Complete Fuel Testing Service


Lloyd’s Register (LR) has introduced its new GMT services, following the acquisition of Guardian Marine Testing, promising to offer comprehensive solutions to the challenges associated with the management of fuel quantity and quality.

The class society said the benefits of using LR GMT’s fuel testing services include: fast and accurate marine fuel testing; advanced sample collection and tracking service; easy to use customer web portal; clear and comprehensible reporting; global coverage; highly skilled fuel consultants; and fuel quality alerts and industry updates.

In addition to providing a range of marine testing services, LR GMT said it will provide access to a network of highly skilled ship performance consultants. Providing unique and impartial advice to shipowners and operators to help save fuel, reduce emissions and lower operational costs

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Annual Report