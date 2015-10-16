Lloyd’s Register Offers Complete Fuel Testing Service



Lloyd’s Register (LR) has introduced its new GMT services, following the acquisition of Guardian Marine Testing, promising to offer comprehensive solutions to the challenges associated with the management of fuel quantity and quality.

The class society said the benefits of using LR GMT’s fuel testing services include: fast and accurate marine fuel testing; advanced sample collection and tracking service; easy to use customer web portal; clear and comprehensible reporting; global coverage; highly skilled fuel consultants; and fuel quality alerts and industry updates.

In addition to providing a range of marine testing services, LR GMT said it will provide access to a network of highly skilled ship performance consultants. Providing unique and impartial advice to shipowners and operators to help save fuel, reduce emissions and lower operational costs