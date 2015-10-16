Oceania Launches New Branding Campaign

Oceania Cruises has launched a new print and direct mail advertising campaign, promising “to bring its exquisite guest offerings to life.”

Oceania said that the new campaign showcases how guests have the ability to tailor their cruise experience according to their interests, desires and passions by utilizing the diverse variety of offerings available on an Oceania vacation. Each ad will portray imagery from the perspective of a guest as they complete a list of travel experiences. The campaign is said to represent the line’s signature tag line, “Your World. Your Way.”

“We’re sharing a day in the life of our guests, showcasing actual experiences they encounter while exploring the destinations we visit,” said James Rodriguez, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “Vacations are personal. Each guest brings their unique perspective and experience to the places we travel. With this campaign, we are celebrating our ability to deliver a truly personalized travel experience based on the individual interests of our guests.”

For instance, one ad captures a guest’s visit to a Buddhist monastery in Rangoon, Burma where a monk presented a traditional and ceremonial rice offering in the spirit of friendship. According to Rodriguez, the images in each ad depict real experiences available to any guest.

“Today – The Experience” – created by the cruise line’s in-house marketing team – will leverage what Oceania called visually compelling photography to portray the aspirational travel moments the cruise line delivers for its guests.

The campaign also touches on the three pillars that Oceania said makes it unique: its cuisine, destination immersion and intimate ships.