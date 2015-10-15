Port of Hakata: Second Fukuoka Cruise Conference Nov. 30, 2015

The Port of Hakata has announced the Second Fukuoka Cruise Conference on Nov. 30, 2015, sponsored by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Japanese Tourism Agency, the Japanese Cruise Port Association, Kyushu Cruise Promotion and CLIA Asia.

The conference focus will be on the “growth of the Japanese market, targeting 1 million passengers annually, in the context of the expansion strategy of Asian cruise markets.”

Participating cruise lines will include Royal Caribbean, Costa, Princess, with Dr. Zinan Liu, president of Royal Caribbean for China and North Asia, and chairman of CLIA Asia, slated to give the keynote address.

The mayor of Ninchinan City, Miyazaki, Kyohei Sakita, and the CEO of the Port and Habor Division of Fukuoka City, Junichiro Nakashima, will also participate in a roundtable discussion.

A special presentation on the Japanese market expansion will be made by Eiko Kijima, special advisor to Carnival Japan.

The first conference held in January 2014, attracted some 250 participants, including cruise lines, travel companies, port authorities from all over Japan, and port- and service-related companies.