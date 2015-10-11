Liberian Registry Names New Investigations VP

The Liberian Registry has appointed Dodge Kenyon as vice president of its Investigations Division. Kenyon joins from the Holland America Group, where he was manager of technical operations, auditing and compliance and chairman of the Fleet Health, Environmental, Safety and Security Committee. His previous experience includes 12 years as a vessel inspector and investigator with the State of Washington Department of Ecology Spills Prevention Program and over two years as a marine surveyor for American Bureau of Shipping in Los Angeles.

The Liberian Registry said it takes a highly proactive approach to the investigation of maritime casualties, personnel accidents and other related incidents with the objective of preventing marine casualties and marine incidents in the future.

Incidents which come within the remit of Liberia’s Investigation Division may include events directly involving a ship, such as a casualty, a contravention of rules or regulations or an oil spill. Casualty investigations also include investigation of possible violations of law or failure on the part of personnel, shipowners, or ship operators. They may be personnel-related, such as death or injury, failure to properly perform duties, crew grievances, or acts of fraud or misconduct.

The Liberian Registry is one of the world’s largest shipping registers.