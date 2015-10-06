Seattle Names Lindsay Pulsifer Full-Time Managing Director of Maritime

The Port of Seattle has confirmed that Lindsay Pulsifer, selected as the interim maritime division director back in August, will stay on as managing director in a full-time capacity. Pulsifer is responsible for directing the strategic and daily operations of maritime environmental services, harbor services, marine maintenance, industrial properties and cruise operations. 

“The maritime division is full of talented, hardworking folks who are ready to take the next steps in pursuit of the Century Agenda,” said Pulsifer. “I am thrilled to have the honor and responsibility to lead the division in this effort.”

Pulsifer has been with the port more than 30 years, starting out on the docks as a crane mechanic. She brings to her new role a deep and unique understanding of maritime port operations. In addition to her years of experience, Pulsifer holds a master’s degree in business administration.

 
 

 

