Port of Charleston Opens After Record Rain Storm

The Port of Charleston will be open tomorrow, turning the Carnival Fantasy around, according to Carnival Cruise Line, following the record rain storm that hit the state.

The cruise line told passengers that local officials have informed them that the Port of Charleston will be open tomorrow and we will be operating the cruise as scheduled. While there is no flooding near the cruise terminal, there are some road closures in the surrounding areas. And Carnival asked passengers to take this into consideration when heading to the cruise terminal.

For information on road conditions and closures, passengers were asked to go to: http://www.scdot.org/getting/StormResources.aspx to get the latest up to the minute reports on the weather, as well as road conditions.

Check-in for the cruise will remain as scheduled between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM and the Fantasy is scheduled to sail promptly at 4:00 p.m.

Carnival said it will continue to monitor road conditions and if there are any changes to the departure time, it will let passengers know. They can sign up for text alerts by texting CCL1 to CRUISE(278473) to receive any updates.

State officials have described the rain that hit South Carolina and Charleston over the weekend as a 1,000-year storm. Large parts of historic Charleston were under water. On Monday morning, the National Weather Service said that catastrophic flooding continues in much of the state.

Officials claim it may take weeks or months to assess all of the closed roads and bridges, including a 75-mile stretch of I-95, the freeway that connects Miami to Washington, D.C. to New York. Hundreds of roads are said to remain closed Monday across the state. Multiple dam breaches have also been reported.