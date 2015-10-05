FCCA Conference Starts in Cozumel Tomorrow

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) opens its four-day conference and trade show in Cozumel Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- describing it as the largest cruise conference in the Caribbean and Mexico.

Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, is also chairman of the FCCA and will be attending. The key note address will be by Karl Holz, president of Disney Cruise Line.

The event is hosted by Cozumel which partnered with the Mexican government and local businesses to coordinate the event's logistics and display their culture, cuisine, destination products and infrastructure, including the launch of the third Puerto Maya berth.

Cozumel also hosted the FCCA in 2007.