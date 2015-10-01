Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Villefranche Treats Passengers to French Cuisine

The French Riviera Cruise Club and Royal Caribbean celebrated French cuisine for the passengers aboard the Vision of the Seas in Villefranche sur Mer on Monday, Sept. 26.

A lunch was organized jointly by the cruise line and the restaurant Mayssa, chaired by Captain Lis Lauritzen. Also attending were officials from the city and representatives from the French Riviera Cruise Club.

The menu was prepared by the executive chef of Vision of the Seas, Paul FONG, and by the French Riviera Chef Stéphane Barbet from Mayssa.

(Photo:  In the center is Executive Chef Paul Fong and Chef Stephane Barbet with Captain Lis Lauritzen on his left.)

