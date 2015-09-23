Commercial Airlines Resume Flights to Dominica

This week commercial airlines serving the Caribbean island of Dominica are resuming flights to Douglas-Charles Airport following Tropical Storm Erika in late August. Earlier, the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority gave the go-ahead to resume commercial flights. Since then, airport authorities have been working to restore essential services to the badly damaged terminal building in order for airline partners, LIAT, Seaborne Airlines and Winair, to re-establish schedules to the airport. They have made several test landings since receiving the go-ahead.

“We continue to see daily progress in the tourism sector,” said Colin Piper, director of tourism. “Fans of the Nature Island will be pleased to know that most of their favorite locations and activities are operational and ready for their next visit.”

As of Sept. 18, LIAT resumed flights to Douglas-Charles Airport from three origination points: Antigua (ANU), Barbados (BGI) and Guadeloupe (PTP).

Seaborne Airlines will resume flights between Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM) and San Juan (SJU) on Sept. 23, 2015.

Winair, which established Twin Otter service after Tropical Storm Erika, will continue that service into Canefield Airport until Oct. 25, 2015. Beginning on Oct. 3, Winair will resume two flights per week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from Guadeloupe and St. Maarten (SXM) to Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport. The airline is expected to resume its normal schedule of up to four flights weekly to Douglas-Charles Airport in November 2015.

Other Dominica access information, includes: Caribbean Helicopters is providing daily fixed-wing service on a 6-seater aircraft between Antigua and Dominica’s Canefield Airport as many as three times daily. Hummingbird Air offers charters to Canefield from St. Maarten, St. Thomas and St. Croix. The L’ Express Des lles ferry service, which brings passengers from the islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique and St. Lucia is currently running.

All sea ports remain open and functional

Most of the island’s hotels, resorts, tour operators and dive shops are operational. However, visitors are encouraged to check directly with their accommodations regarding the status of their properties and surrounding infrastructure. Some hotels and tour operators are beginning their annual September/October closure.