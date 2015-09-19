Nanaimo: Return of the Celebrity Solstice Validates Cruise Destination

The Celebrity Solstice returns to Nanaimo on Monday Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to Bernie Dumas, president & CEO of the Nanaimo Port Authority. He said that additional calls by the Solstice for 2016 is a validation for Nanaimo and the central island as a cruise destination.

“The Celebrity Solstice is one of the largest cruise ships on the Inside Passage in 2015 and we welcome her back after a successful visit in 2014,” Dumas said. “We just received great news that two more calls will be added to 2016 for a total of eight. I feel that this is recognition for the Central Island’s solid cruise program and our work with our local community partners, the DNBIA and Tourism Nanaimo and others to make all calls consistently exceptional.”

He continued: “As usual, passengers will be enjoying local & regional shore excursions to the Alberni and Cowichan Valleys and the Qualicum area. In Nanaimo, Tourism Nanaimo Travel Counselors greet passengers and point the way to photo opportunities with the RCMP in Red Serge, participation in noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cannon Firings at our historic Bastion, plus Shakespeare by the Sea in the Waterfront Plaza sponsored by the Nanaimo Port Authority and Tourism Nanaimo.

“Complimentary shuttles transport passengers from the cruise terminal through downtown where they engage local volunteers organized by the DNBIA. This contact with local culture including the downtown area, museums, galleries, eateries, the Farmers Market and walking tours receive positive passenger feedback on a consistent basis.”

He said that on average each cruise visit has an immediate impact of over $250,000 to the community and region, and that passengers seriously consider the destination for a future multi-day visit.