Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Nanaimo: Return of the Celebrity Solstice Validates Cruise Destination

Nanaimo: Return of the Celebrity Solstice Validates Cruise Destination

The Celebrity Solstice returns to Nanaimo on Monday Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. according to Bernie Dumas, president & CEO of the Nanaimo Port Authority. He said that additional calls by the Solstice for 2016 is a validation for Nanaimo and the central island as a cruise destination.

“The Celebrity Solstice is one of the largest cruise ships on the Inside Passage in 2015 and we welcome her back after a successful visit in 2014,” Dumas said. “We just received great news that two more calls will be added to 2016 for a total of eight. I feel that this is recognition for the Central Island’s solid cruise program and our work with our local community partners, the DNBIA and Tourism Nanaimo and others to make all calls consistently exceptional.”

He continued: “As usual, passengers will be enjoying local & regional shore excursions to the Alberni and Cowichan Valleys and the Qualicum area. In Nanaimo, Tourism Nanaimo Travel Counselors greet passengers and point the way to photo opportunities with the RCMP in Red Serge, participation in noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cannon Firings at our historic Bastion, plus Shakespeare by the Sea in the Waterfront Plaza sponsored by the Nanaimo Port Authority and Tourism Nanaimo.

“Complimentary shuttles transport passengers from the cruise terminal through downtown where they engage local volunteers organized by the DNBIA. This contact with local culture including the downtown area, museums, galleries, eateries, the Farmers Market and walking tours receive positive passenger feedback on a consistent basis.”

He said that on average each cruise visit has an immediate impact of over $250,000 to the community and region, and that passengers seriously consider the destination for a future multi-day visit.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide