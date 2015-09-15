Montreal: Port Day in the City 2015

Montreal celebrated its fourth annual Port Day in the City with more than 2,700 residents who boarded the Cavalier Maxim to take part in a guided tour organized last Saturday by the Port of Montreal, in collaboration with AML Cruises.

According to a prepared statement, the event attracted 500 more participants than last year, despite the cool weather and light rain. The organizer’s objective was to give Montrealers the opportunity to discover the port sectors adjacent to their living environment.

Participants were able to get a close look at the various facilities where port operations are carried out, and learn how goods from abroad make their way from overseas to their local store shelves.

"Port in the City Day lets us meet our neighbors and talk with them. They were all really glad to have been invited on this great cruise, and they had lots of questions that the Port team answered with enthusiasm," stated Sophie Roux, vice president of public affairs at the port authority.

In total, five departures from the Quai des Convoyers in the Old Port were provided by the Cavalier Maxim, which sailed as far as Promenade Bellerive Park. Port executives provided the tour commentary.

The organizers plan to repeat the event next year.

Port in the City Day was carried out as part of a broader initiative by the Port of Montreal to get closer to its neighboring communities with some 16,000 households.