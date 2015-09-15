Noordam and Veendam Perfect Scores by U.S.P.H.

Holland America Line has announced that two of its ships, the Noordam and the Veendam, achieved perfect scores of 100 on U.S. Public Health inspections. It was the second consecutive perfect score for the Noordam. Additionally, the Veendam scored 99 on an inspection by Health Canada,

The Veendam’s unannounced U.S.P.H. inspection was held Aug. 29 during a turn-around call at Boston.

The Noordam’s unannounced inspection was on July 21, while the ship was at Skagway, Alaska, during a seven-day cruise roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to that inspection, the Noordam had received a perfect score of 100 in January 2015 during a call at Port Everglades.

Also this year, the Eurodam achieved its eighth consecutive U.S.P.H. score of 100, the Statendam received its third consecutive 100, and the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Ryndam, the Zuiderdam and the Westerdam also earned perfect scores. In 2015, eight Holland America ships have received a total of seventeen perfect scores.