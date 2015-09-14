Costa Luminosa Starts World Cruise

Costa Crociere announced today that the Luminosa started her world cruise sailing from Savona for 98 days.

According to Costa, more than 1,000 guests embarked in Savona and will be joined by another 260 in Marseilles and 240 more in Barcelona for a total of nearly 1,500 passengers. (Costa did not say if they are aboard for the duration of the voyage or for segments.)

The westward itinerary will cover some 30,227 nautical miles and 39 destinations, including calls in France, Spain, Caribbean, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Hawaii, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan.

The Luminosa will make longer calls in some destinations, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Cochin, Mumbai and Dubai (2 days), Sidney and Singapore (3 days).

Another world cruise will be offered also aboard the Luminosa, departing on Jan. 6, 2016, and sailing 108 days.