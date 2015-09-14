Costa Luminosa Starts World Cruise

Costa Crociere announced today that the Luminosa started her world cruise sailing from Savona for 98 days.

According to Costa, more than 1,000 guests embarked in Savona and will be joined by another 260 in Marseilles and 240 more in Barcelona for a total of nearly 1,500 passengers. (Costa did not say if they are aboard for the duration of the voyage or for segments.)

The westward itinerary will cover some 30,227 nautical miles and 39 destinations, including calls in France, Spain, Caribbean, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, Hawaii, Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan.

The Luminosa will make longer calls in some destinations, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Cochin, Mumbai and Dubai (2 days), Sidney and Singapore (3 days).

Another world cruise will be offered also aboard the Luminosa, departing on Jan. 6, 2016, and sailing 108 days.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Annual Report