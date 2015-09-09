Bureau Veritas Acquires HydrOcean

Bureau Veritas (BV) has finalized the acquisition of HydrOcean, a French engineering company specialized in hydrodynamic digital simulation for the maritime industry.

Established in 2007, HydrOcean provides design support for the construction of ships, offshore structures, racing yachts and marine energy systems. Its focus is on assessing and optimizing hydrodynamic performance. The company has co-developed advanced digital simulation tools in partnership with EcoleCentrale Nantes’ fluid dynamics laboratory.

According to BV, HydrOcean’s services and simulation tools help reduce the risks, time and costs associated with ship design. It operates in a fast growing market driven by sustained demand from the shipping, offshore and yachting industries, and the emerging marine renewable energy sector.

Based in Nantes, France, HydrOcean employs 18 engineers and had revenue of EUR 2.7 million in 2014.

“The acquisition of HydrOcean enables Bureau Veritas to integrate a team of experts and innovative entrepreneurs. The Group is increasingly developing solutions combining its core testing, inspection and certification services with new technologies. HydrOceanfits perfectly into this strategy thanks to its simulation tools and its technical expertise. Its services will complement those offered by the Marine & Offshore business, especially in reducing ship fuel consumption”commented Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas.