Valmet To Supply Automation for Tallink's LNG-Powered Fast Ferry

Valmet has announced that it will supply an automation system for the new-generation, LNG-powered fast ferry for the Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle operations between Estonia and Finland. The vessel will be built by the Meyer Turku shipyard and will be operated by Tallink. The automation system will be delivered in April 2016.

The new ship will be 212 meters in length and have a passenger capacity of 2,800, a gross tonnage of 49,000 and service speed of 27 knots. It uses LNG as fuel and will comply with the new and stricter emission regulations for the Emission Control Areas including the Baltic Sea. The ship is due to be delivered at the beginning of 2017.

The automation system for the ship will be a Valmet DNA distributed control system. It is a powerful and fully redundant system, according to the company, designed to handle the control and monitoring needs of even the largest and most complex vessels.

The automation will control and monitor the machinery systems and the electric power management system, and include an emergency shutdown system (ESD). The latter is a standalone system based on the same Valmet DNA system platform. Valmet's engineering team will handle the project from detailed design, programming and testing to onboard commissioning and completed sea trials.