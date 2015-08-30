Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Wartsila Receives Repeat Order for Scrubbers

Wartsila has announced that Finnlines, a ro-ro and passenger vessel operator with services in the North and Baltic Seas, has ordered exhaust cleaning scrubber systems for three of its vessels. Finnlines is part of the Grimaldi Group. This is a repeat order as in 2014 Finnlines placed a similar contract to have six of its ships fitted with Wartsila's exhaust gas cleaning systems. This latest contract is booked in the third quarter. The equipment is scheduled for delivery in early 2016.

The system selected for the three vessels is Wartsila's hybrid in-line scrubber system. This system configuration provides the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop modes. Furthermore, according to the company, its in-line version provides an efficient space and weight saving solution.

 

