Carnival Honors Top Agents

Carnival Cruise Line has honored its 15 top travel agencies in the U.S. and Canada with a second annual Excellence Awards. Agencies were selected by Carnival’s sales team based on their innovative marketing techniques, brand advocacy and sales success strategies.

“With this year’s Excellence Awards, we’ve chosen 15 outstanding agencies that demonstrate a keen understanding of our industry and innovative approaches to expanding their business,” said Carnival’s Vice President of Trade Sales and Marketing Adolfo Perez. “This year’s agencies have not only shown tremendous growth but also introduced unique selling methods that set them apart from other agencies.”

A Carnival sales leadership panel, led by Perez, evaluated numerous submissions from the sales field to select 15 Excellence Awards recipients based on the nominees’ strengths in each category. The winners represent broad spectrum of the agency community.

This year’s honorees will attend an “Excellence Awards” celebration in Miami on Nov. 10, 2015, with complimentary airfare to Miami for the event, a gala awards reception, hotel accommodations, meetings with Carnival’s leadership team, and a balcony stateroom for two on a seven-day Carnival Caribbean cruise.

Carnival’s 2015 Excellence Award recipients include: AAA Carolinas (Charlotte, N.C.), Caladesi Travel / Dancin’ at Sea (Hendersonville, N.C.), Cruise Brothers (Providence, R.I.), Cruise Planners - Clayton Travel & Tours (Clayton, Ga.), Cruises Etc. (Cleveland, Ohio), Dream Cruises by Terri Howell (Baton Rouge, La.), Lincoln Tours (Monterey Park, Calif.), McGehee Cruise & Vacation, Inc. (Jackson, Miss.), Nexion, LLC (Irving, Texas), Pulaski Tickets & Tours, Inc. (Pulaski, N.Y.), Robert Q Travel (Windsor, Ontario), Tania Travel & Tours (Miami, Fla.). Travel Affiliates (Gulfport, Miss.), Travel Planners International (Maitland, Fla.), and Universal Travel (St John's, Newfoundland).