Carnival Foundation's $2.5 Million Donation Helps Preserve Oceans

Carnival Corporation has announced that in its first year of supporting The Nature Conservancy through its Carnival Foundation it helped the conservation organization further some of its critical preservation activities. Highlights include: building new coral nurseries in the Caribbean; transplanting 20,000 corals in the Bahamas and U.S. Virgin Islands; and installing new pilot reef enhancement structures to provide greater habitat for fish and a potential area for future coral growth in Grenada's Grenville Bay.

These achievements were made possible through the foundation's $2.5 million gift over a five-year period starting in 2014, supporting The Nature Conservancy's global marine protection priorities.

Said Maria Damanaki, global managing director for The Nature Conservancy's Ocean Program: "As we look ahead to the next four years, by supporting our Caribbean Challenge Initiative, Carnival Foundation's support will help nearly triple the protection of the region's iconic waters and coasts by helping conserve 21 million acres of these important areas. Through The Nature Conservancy's Mapping Ocean Wealth project, Carnival Foundation's support will also provide knowledge necessary to protect our waters and transform their management now and for generations to come."

"As the world's largest cruise company, we have a deep commitment to protecting and sustaining the environment," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival, who also oversees the Carnival Foundation. "The Nature Conservancy strategically leveraged our support in the last 12 months to continue its mission of protecting and maintaining healthy oceans and seas, and we know its ongoing dedication will continue to create a positive and lasting impression on the environment."

Carnival Foundation's support has also helped The Nature Conservancy identify locations where industry and community are most dependent on marine and coastal resources -- including key conservation priority sites where Carnival Corporation and its 10 cruise line brands operate. The Nature Conservancy's work in these regions will help quantify the value of marine ecosystems and help develop mapping tools to guide investment decisions for conservation in the regions.