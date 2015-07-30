Royal Caribbean Debuts Kung Fu Panda Noodle Shop on Quantum

Royal Caribbean International and DreamWorks Animation have commemorated the grand opening of the Kung Fu Panda Noodle Shop, a new family style eatery on board Quantum of the Seas and the first-ever DreamWorks Animation Kung Fu Panda themed restaurant on land or at sea.

According to the cruise line, guests will be able to give their taste buds a “Kung Fu” kick with the bold flavors of dim sum delights, savory noodle bowls and traditional Chinese desserts alongside Po and the cast of colorful characters from the DreamWorks Animation film Kung Fu Panda.

“We’re very excited to continue building on our relationship with DreamWorks Animation and offer our guests new dining experiences onboard Quantum of the Seas as she debuts in her new home in China,” said John Suley, vice president, food and beverage. “A creative collaboration amongst our team of chefs to create the menu for our Kung Fu Panda Noodle Shop is another example of how we continue to ensure that our on board options reflect what today’s food-conscious traveler and our Chinese guests expect from their vacation.”

Following a 53-night sailing from New York, the Quantum of the Seas set sail for the first time from her new homeport of Shanghai on June 25, 2015. She will sail three- to eight- night itineraries year-round to Japan and Korea. The newest addition on board, the Kung Fu Panda Noodle Shop will entice guests to indulge in four-piece dim sum, noodle bowls, such as Taiwanese spicy beef noodles, and desserts including sesame balls and custard tart. Guests also can strike a pose with Po and the Furious Five for a keepsake picture sure to reveal their inner Dragon Warrior. Menu items are priced a la carte, ranging from $2 to $5.

The DreamWorks Experience, available only on Royal Caribbean, allows guests to get up close and personal with their favorite feature-film characters such as Shrek, Fiona and Puss In Boots of Shrek; Alex the Lion and the Penguins of Madagascar; Po of Kung Fu Panda; and Hiccup of How to Train Your Dragon. Guests can engage with their favorite characters during parades, character breakfasts, themed activities and more. The DreamWorks Experience is available on Quantum of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas.