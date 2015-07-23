Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Guadeloupe: Reverend Jessie Jackson Visits ACTe Memorial

The Guadeloupe Board of Tourism has announced that the Reverend Jesse Jackson, the American Civil rights leader, came to visit the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe.

Jackson was at the Memorial ACTe, said to be the world’s largest museum dedicated to the memory of slavery from early seventeenth century to present day, where he made a presentation. He honored the memory of the French Caribbean people who fought against slavery, including Joseph Ignace, Louis Delgrès and Toussaint Louverture, who died in the early 19th century. He also gave a speech at the Regional Council and participated in meetings with Guadeloupe youth.

Jackson came to the French Caribbean accompanied by several members of his family.

 

