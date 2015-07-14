Nanaimo Gets Maiden Call by Silver Shadow

The Nanaimo Port Authority has announced that the Silver Shadow will make the cruise line's first call in the port tomorrow, and Bernie Dumas, president and CEO of the port authority said he sees this a as a great opportunity to showcase what Nanaimo and the mid-island area can offer.

“We are very excited to see the Silver Shadow for the first time in Nanaimo and during the prime time summer itinerary to Alaska.” Dumas said. “As always we are working with our local community partners, the DNBIA and Tourism Nanaimo and others to make her call exceptional.

"Passengers will be going on shore excursions both locally and throughout the region but many will spend their time in our downtown. As we have done for every cruise ship call, the Nanaimo Port Authority has arranged for the RCMP in Red Serge for photo opportunities and we will be supplying a complimentary shuttle from the cruise terminal through the downtown, running until late evening.”

The Farmers Market will be in the Pioneer Waterfront Plaza, and cannon firings will be held at noon, 2 pm and 3 pm; cruise passengers will have an opportunity to fire the historic cannons.

The Silver Shadow is on an Alaska cruise roundtrip from Vancouver.