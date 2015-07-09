Silversea Promises 2017 World Cruise Will Be Best Ever

Silversea Cruises is accepting reservations for its 116-day World Cruise for 2017, which it calls “the best world cruise ever.” The Silver Whisper will sail from San Francisco to Monte Carlo, calling at 62 unique destinations in 25 countries, with numerous late-night and overnight stays allowing “time to take in the sights, sounds, and flavors of cities, wine regions, and architectural spectacles both old and new.”

Departing January 6, 2017, the Silver Whisper will sail from San Francisco Bay to Hawaii and on to the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia. Then, weaving her way through Asia calling at Bali, Sandakan, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, before setting a course for India, Arabia, and the Mediterranean.

"World voyages are all about cultural immersion, new discoveries, and having time to get to know your fellow travelers," said Kristian Anderson, senior vice president of sales and general manager for the Americas. "Our intimate Silver Whisper accommodates just 382 guests, providing the perfect club-like ambiance where cosmopolitan guests can mingle and form lasting friendships as they journey to experience some of the most fascinating and secluded places on Earth."

Guests sailing the full 116 days of World Cruise 2017 will enjoy a variety of special amenities, including a gala Bon Voyage reception, dinner and overnight stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, baggage valet service, business class air and transfers (between airport, hotel, and the ship), a $4,000 onboard spending credit (per double-occupancy suite), complimentary laundry service, and commemorative gifts. Plus, Silversea is enhancing the perks in 2017 with the addition of complimentary dry cleaning service and free unlimited Wi-Fi for all full-cruise guests.

In addition, three shoreside events will be available on a complimentary basis to full-cruise guests. These events offer the opportunity to explore the site of China's terra-cotta army of warriors in Xian on an overnight tour from Shanghai; witness free-roaming animals on Sir Bani Yas island off the coast of Abu Dhabi, followed by lunch at the island's elegant resort; and dance back to the 1940s with live music at a nostalgic dinner served amid the planes and heroes of Hangar 37, the entry point to Hawaii's Pacific Aviation Museum at Pearl Harbor.