Sip & Sail With Princess Promotion

Princess Cruises announced today a thirst-quenching deal with the Sip & Sail cruise promotion offering free all-inclusive beverages, plus specialty dining. More than 350 cruise vacations for 2016 are on sale to destinations around the globe.

In addition to cruise savings, the Sip & Sail includes new offers to sweeten the deal. Guests booking a balcony, mini-suite or suite staterooms will receive a free all-inclusive beverage package for two people. Plus, guests booking a mini-suite or suite stateroom will receive free specialty dining for two people.

The all-inclusive beverage package includes any individual beverage item such as soda, juices, shakes and floats, bottled water, cocktails, spirits, wines, beers, specialty coffees and tea, up to $10 retail value, purchased at all bars, public lounges and dining venues. Additionally, full bottles of wine below $100 retail can be purchased in the bars, dining room or in stateroom at 40% discount from the menu price.

Guests can also book and receive these offers with a special reduced deposit of only $100 per person and third- and fourth-berth guests can also sail with reduced fares of up to 50% off.

Examples of Sip & Sail cruise deals include: Caribbean cruise — 6 days: $899 balcony stateroom, $1,099 mini-suite stateroom; Alaska cruise — 7 days: $1,349 balcony stateroom, $1,549 mini-suite stateroom; Alaska land and sea vacation —11 nights: $2,124 balcony stateroom, $2,324 mini-suite stateroom; Scandinavia and Russia cruise —11 days: $2,499 balcony stateroom, $2,999 mini-suite stateroom; and Mediterranean cruise —14 days: $3,248 balcony stateroom, $3,848 mini-suite stateroom.

All prices are per person based on double occupancy. The Sip and Sail cruise deal runs from 12:00 a.m. PDT on July 9 through 11:59 p.m. PDT on August 18, 2015 and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.

 

