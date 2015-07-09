TUI Names New Captain for Mein Schiff 2

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

TUI Cruises has named a new captain for Mein Schiff 2, Andreas Greulich. A native of Berlin, Greulich went to sea in 1977. He worked for Peter Deilmann Cruises since 2001 and was the captain of the Deutschland for the past six years.

 

