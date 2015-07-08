Celebrity Official Partner of the Broadway Production of An American in Paris

Celebrity Cruises has signed on as an official partner of the Broadway production of An American In Paris. The critically acclaimed performance has been nominated for 12 Tony Awards, 12 Drama Desk Awards, 8 Outer Critics Circle Awards and 3 Drama League Awards.

Celebrity brought its culinary-and-libations savvy to the show’s opening night party, offering guests a specially-branded cocktail created just for the event.

The cruise line has also developed a sweepstakes in partnership with Atout France, to give participants a chance to experience Celebrity and enjoy a stay in Paris. The sweepstakes will offer one grand prize that includes: A seven-night Mediterranean cruise for two on the Equinox; a three-night hotel stay for two at Hôtel Napoléon in Paris; round-trip airfare for two from New York to Paris, provided by American Airlines; and rail transfers for two between Paris and the cruise port, provided by Atout France.

An American in Paris opened at The Palace Theatre on April 12, 2015, following its pre-Broadway engagement at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.

Celebrity offers cruises visiting 85 European cities in 26 countries in 2015 and stay overnight in 18 of these cities a total of 67 times this year, giving guests the opportunity to experience Europe’s culture, history and romance not only during the day, but also in the evening.