Windstar Cruises is celebrating Fourth of July with savings of up to 82 percent on select sailings. Guests can book at fares as low as $1,499 per person until July 10, 2015.

The promotion includes Tahiti cruises this summer, Mediterranean and Black Sea sailings this fall, in addition to Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings this coming winter season.

Two seven-day October sailings on the Star Pride from Rome to Barcelona are offered at $1,499, down 82 percent from the brochure rate of $5,399.