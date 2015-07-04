New Orleans Summer Events – From Cocktail Tales to Jazz

New Orleans has a number of special events coming up this summer. Highlights include Tales of the Cocktail, described as the world’s premier cocktail festival, bringing a week of spirited events to New Orleans July 13-20, including seminars and learning opportunities for mixologists and bartenders from around the world.

From July 30 to Aug. 2, New Orleans will host the Satchmo Summerfest celebrating its 15th anniversary and the 115th Birthday of Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong at Louisiana State Museum’s Old U.S. Mint.

August is COOlinary Restaurant month with more than 50 award-winning restaurants across the city participating. Featuring two-three course lunch menus for $20 or less and three course dinner menus at $39 or less. New to the program this year are brunch menus, with three course meals at $39 or less. Participating restaurants include Antoine’s, Galatoire’s, GW Fins, Arnaud’s and many more.

August is also New Orleans Museum Month. Visitors and locals can take advantage of some of New Orleans’ greatest cultural institutions, such as New Orleans Museum of Art, The National World War II Museum, The Historic New Orleans Collection and many more.

The Major League Gaming World Finals take place in October, promising to bring the world’s best gamers to the city for a weekend of competition. Major League Gaming is the longest running eSports league in the world with over 50,000 live event competitors to date, and this year’s World Finals, often called the “Super Bowl of gaming,” will be the league’s 100th live event.

In related news, the tenth anniversary of Hurricane Katrina will be marked August 29, 2015 and New Orleans will commemorate it with a series of events, including wreath laying ceremonies, a conference, prayer services and more. A decade after the storm, New Orleans has showed continued resilience with new industries, hotels, restaurants and more.

New Orleans reported 9.52 million visitors for 2014.