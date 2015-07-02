Dominica Offers Food and Drink and Dive Fests

Dominica is serving up four days of culinary excellence and passion from July 1 to 4, 2015. The festival incorporates island chef cook-offs and mixologist competitions, culinary arts, food symposiumss, and a farm-to-table experience for kids.

This festival also incorporates health and wellness activities, health-conscious foods, trends for whole and raw foods and fusion cuisine.

"The festival strives to raise the standard of food and drink offerings by using local produce in new and interesting ways in fusion with international concepts, flavors and local ingredients," said Carla Armour, festival producer.

A dive fest follows from July 10 to 19. The event is for both novices and experienced divers and to help raise awareness about the island’s marine environment. Children as young as 10 years old can learn about diving during Dive Fest's Discover Scuba Diving events on July 11 and 15. On Sunday, July 12, participants can enjoy Family Day, including turtle hatching at Rosalie Bay Resort. Whale watching from the Anchorage Hotel and the Kids' Snorkel Treasure Hunt at Champagne Reef continues on Saturday, July 18.

The festivities culminate on Sunday, July 19, with the Kubuli Canoe Races at Soufriere, followed by a beach party.