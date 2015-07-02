Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Canada Place Hosted Annual Canada Day

Canada Place hosted the nation’s largest birthday celebration outside of Ottawa on Canada Day, July 1. An estimated one million people celebrated Canada’s 148th anniversary at the 28th Annual Canada Day at Canada Place, presented by Port Metro Vancouver.

According to the port, this year’s event featured a full day of free family fun, highlights of which included live music and performances on three stages, a new family-friendly licensed area on the North Point, food carts, street hockey, the Canadian Forces Zone and the Vancouver Circus School.

An estimated 250,000 people enjoyed the daytime activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and on the surrounding streets. The Canada Day parade attracted an estimated 300,000 spectators, followed by an estimated 450,000 for the Coast Capital Savings Fireworks displayed from two barges.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report