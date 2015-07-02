Canada Place Hosted Annual Canada Day

Canada Place hosted the nation’s largest birthday celebration outside of Ottawa on Canada Day, July 1. An estimated one million people celebrated Canada’s 148th anniversary at the 28th Annual Canada Day at Canada Place, presented by Port Metro Vancouver.

According to the port, this year’s event featured a full day of free family fun, highlights of which included live music and performances on three stages, a new family-friendly licensed area on the North Point, food carts, street hockey, the Canadian Forces Zone and the Vancouver Circus School.

An estimated 250,000 people enjoyed the daytime activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza and on the surrounding streets. The Canada Day parade attracted an estimated 300,000 spectators, followed by an estimated 450,000 for the Coast Capital Savings Fireworks displayed from two barges.