Gearing up for its continued expansion, TUI Cruises has added two new regional sales managers: Sven Erik Ebel for the Nordrhein-Westfalen region and Daniel Puls for the southern Niedersachsen region. Both reports to Andrea Kunze, head of the line’s national sales force.

Ebel has more than eight years of outside sales experience, having previously worked for Sunny Cars and MSC Cruises. Puls was most recently a key account manager with the Robinson Club