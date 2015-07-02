Oceania Introduces New Early Booking Initiative

Oceania Cruises has introduced a new program called the OLife Advantage, which provides additional incentives for guests booking their 2016 spring, summer or fall cruise vacations early. Launching July 6, 2015, the cruise line said the program streamlines and unifies all of its advanced booking incentives, giving guests who book a veranda stateroom category or above the same collection of complimentary amenities, including free shore excursions, unlimited internet and pre-paid gratuities.

“With the OLife Advantage we’re further incentivizing guests to book early with a new value package of complimentary amenities,” commented Jason Montague, president and COO. “Equally important,” he added, “this simple and all-encompassing promotion allows us to focus on our travel partners, empowering them with the confidence to encourage their clients to book early for the best possible value.”

The program provides three free excursions per person on sailings up to nine days, four free excursions on journeys between 10 and 13 days, and five free excursions on itineraries 14 days or more.

The offer extends to all spring, summer and fall 2016 voyages in Europe, Alaska and Canada/New England. To qualify for the complimentary shore excursions, free unlimited internet and pre-paid gratuities, guests must book a veranda stateroom category or above before Sept. 30, 2015.

The summer 2016 collection also includes the maiden season for Sirena, the newest addition to Oceania’s fleet.