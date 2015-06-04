Nanaimo Rolls out Red Carpet for Celebrity’s Infinity

The Nanaimo Port Authority will see the Celebrity Infinity making her second call in the Canadian port on June 5. According to Bernie Dumas, president & CEO of the port authority, the 7 am to 5pm call is a great opportunity to showcase what Nanaimo and the mid-island area can offer.

“We are very excited to see the Celebrity Infinity return to Nanaimo after the last visit in 2011,” stated Dumas. “We are working with our local community partners, the DNBIA and Tourism Nanaimo and others to make her call exceptional. Passengers will be going on shore excursions both locally and throughout the region but many will spend their time in our downtown.

“As we have done for every cruise ship call, the Nanaimo Port Authority has arranged for the RCMP in Red Serge for photo opportunities and we will be supplying a complimentary shuttle from the cruise terminal through the downtown, running until 4:45 PM.”

The Celebrity Infinity is expected to carry some 2,200 passengers and 1,200 crew. She is on a 13 day cruise starting in San Francisco, and visiting Sitka, Juneau, Skagway, Haines and Ketchikan, prior to visiting Nanaimo, then to Victoria and concluding in Vancouver.

The Old English Car Club will be displaying collector cars in the parking lot of the Nanaimo Assembly Wharf for the visitors. Organizers have twice the amount of displays to feature this year, favorites that “attract a lot of attention.”

The Farmers Market will be in Pioneer Waterfront Plaza to attract passengers to downtown.

A special event at the Cruise Terminal, organized by Tourism Nanaimo, includes a Celebration of National Tourism Week with a small band entertaining in the morning, prizes available for the community between 12:30 and 2:30. At the same time Helijet will provide a Sikorsky -S76 for inside viewing on the Helipad.

Cannon firings will be held at noon, 1 PM, 2 PM and cruise passengers will have an opportunity to fire the historic cannons.