UNWTO Conference to Address Quality in Mediterranean Destinations

The ability to offer a high-quality experience is a crucial element for tourism competitiveness in Mediterranean destinations, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The 2nd UNWTO Conference on Destination Management in the Mediterranean will focus on enhancing the quality of the visitor’s experience through strategic tourism partnerships (Budva, Montenegro, June 22 -24, 2015).

According to the UNWTO, the Mediterranean is one of the most visited tourism regions in the world, accounting for one in three international tourist arrivals worldwide, over a quarter of total international tourism receipts, and almost 20% of the global cruise market.

The conference, organized jointly by UNWTO and the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism of Montenegro in the coastal destination of Budva, will explore how partnerships can promote quality and product diversification in the Mediterranean.

The conference will address key issues such as: 1) the positioning of Mediterranean destinations in the global market, 2) product development, diversification and innovation as a means to improve the quality of the visitor experience, capture a wider range of market niches and minimize seasonality, 3) cruise and maritime tourism and 4) effective governance and policy instruments.

Speakers include representatives from the public and private sector from Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Jordan, Spain, Portugal and Turkey.

In 2014, 343 million international tourists visited a Mediterranean destination. According to UNWTO’s long-term forecast, this number will reach over 500 million in 2030.